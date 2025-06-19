Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Jun 19, 2025

It is simple - vampire hunter killing vampires. The problem is that concept is incompatible with the MCU with its cringe humour and feminist girlbosses.

ShootyBear
Jun 19, 2025

It’s hard work cramming a bunch of woke garbage into a movie that is fundamentally not woke!

