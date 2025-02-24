Natasha Lyonne, who played Nicky Nichols in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, went on a bizarre and rambling rant about the death “death toll” under President Donald Trump and the lack of 12 year-olds being able to get abortions on the red carpet for Spirit Awards.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lyonne commented, “It’s very weird to have a show biz guy in charge. [It’s] surreal because-. Well, I’m actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been. And I think there’s a real disconnect in all of the noise around the individuals that are going to be really taking the hits on a human basis in the trans community, gay community, black community, women.”

“I hate violence so much,” she continued. “I just think it’s-. That’s the part of it. This country’s always had, you know, insanity, but to really have a death toll and be willing to do that is really a pill too great for me to swallow like beyond the sort of dialectic around oligarchs and whatever else.”

“Like when I think of the kids or the 12 year-old girl that can’t get an abortion or something that’s what really rips me apart,” she concluded. “‘This is America’ to quote Childish Gambino, Donald Glover. It’s nothing we didn’t know, but always a horror to see upfront. I don’t know.”

Ironically in 2016, Lyonne posted to X that she did not want to speak about Donald Trump anymore.

Nevertheless, she would still post about him in ensuing years. In 2018, she wrote, “In the Trump Administration, Science is Unwelcome. So is Advice. Full title Idiocracy.”

In 2020, she was part of a campaign to try and turn Texas blue noting if that happened “Trump is through.”

What do you make of Lyonne’s comments at the Spirit Awards?

