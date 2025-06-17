Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Fout's avatar
Charles Fout
Jun 17, 2025

"the sickness that was McCarthyism"

McCarthy was right. Where he went wrong was in underestimating the size of the threat, and how deeply the rot had already set in.

Reply
Share
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Jun 17, 2025

They’re not professional writers, so what use could they possibly have for a professional agent?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fandom Pulse
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture