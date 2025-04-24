Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Apr 24, 2025

Shall I fetch some cheese to go with Madame's whine? Or would that be redundant considering that "Important Notice"?

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 24, 2025

I'd say that they are getting what they deserve for not buying American-made goods.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture