A screenwriter for Netflix’s second season of One Piece claims that the upcoming villain Wapol is based on Donald Trump.

In a now-deleted post on X, Randy Troy, wrote, “One Piece Inspirations: The greedy and petulant Wapol is based on Donald Trump, whose family name comes from the German ‘Drumpf,’ hence where ‘Drum’ gets its name.”

He added, “In an almost prophetic turn from Oda, Trump's U.S. policies were/are riddled with healthcare management issues.”

The post was quickly community noted with users revealing that Drum Kingdom and Drum Island where Wapol reigns, was not inspired by Donald Trump, but by Drum Rock in Canada.

Regardless of what Oda’s true inspiration for Wapol, the Drum Kingdom, and Drum Island were, it appears that Troy and his fellow writers at Netflix will be writing the character as a stand-in for Donald Trump.

This is in direct contradiction to what co-showrunner, writer, and Executive Producer Matt Owens has said about live-action adaptations that one can infer applies to One Piece as well.

In an AMA on the television subreddit, Owens was asked, “What advice would you give to showrunners of future adaptations of beloved manga or comics?”

He responded, “My advice would be to fight for what you believe in. If you're adapting something that you legitimately love, fight for what it needs to be. Stay as true as possible while also understanding that you're not the only voice and you may not always win. But your fandom and knowledge are powerful weapons.”

Nevertheless, the injection of political and immoral ideologies into the show is unsurprising given the show cast a woman who pretends to be a man and calls herself Morgan Davies despite her name being Morgana to play Koby.

The show and its creatives were clearly attempting to normalize transgenderism by casting Davies, who has repeatedly advocated for its normalization.

Davies told Vogue in 2021, “I think we need more diversification behind the camera–they’re trans stories but not being written or directed or lit by a trans person.”

This ideology is evil and should be rebuked. It also leads those who follow it down a path of destruction. Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland explains, “To some. supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

“Social transition if often the first step towards hormones and surgery,” he adds. “A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females. Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning,” he asserted.

