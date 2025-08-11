One Piece is getting a new anime adaptation, this time focusing on the series’ various heroines.

As part of the the One Piece Day ‘25 event, an anime adaptation of One Piece Heroines was announced.

The original novel was written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa and first published back in 2019 in One Piece Magazine Vol. 8. The book features eight main chapters that are basically short stories focusing on the various female characters of One Piece including Nami, Robin, Vivi, Perona, Hancock, Tashigi, Reiju, and Uta. The first four stories were collected into a tankobon volume alongside an extra chapter focused on Nami. The final four chapters were released in a second volume with an extra chapter focused on both Nami and Robin.

The chapters are primarily slice of life stories such as Nami getting recruited to take part in a fashion show or Robin aiding Koala in deciphering an ancient tablet, which turns out to be a recipe for ruberry mushroom soup.

