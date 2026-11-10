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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
5h

Blaming fans for the poor reception of the show. Cowards. Can’t take any responsibility for their own dogshit creative decisions. Typical hollywood losers. No wonder the industry is dying. Throwing out all the same cliche insults. Boring.

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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
3h

Anyone with a role on that unnecessary prequel should be glad the show has fans in the first place...

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