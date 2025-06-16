OffKai Expo, the VTuber convention that made headlines in 2024 for blacklisting popular streamer Kirsche over her political views, is once again embroiled in controversy as an attendee has openly threatened violence against fellow convention-goers wearing a satirical t-shirt. This latest incident raises questions about whether right-wing VTuber fans can expect protection from the convention's security when progressive activists are making explicit threats of physical assault.

The controversy centers around a t-shirt reading "I got deported at my Oshi's meet and greet," a humorous reference to the convention's new requirement that attendees show government-issued ID to participate in VTuber meet and greets, that was posted by X user @chenposter. The shirt plays on current immigration enforcement efforts while poking fun at the convention's heightened security measures.

However, what should have been harmless convention humor escalated when one attendee took to social media asking, "Can this be permission tickets to punch people?" This individual then doubled down on their violent intentions, stating they had "already set a time and place" for confrontation and boasting about having "thrown a punch in anger" before.

VTuber Rev Says Desu noted in his coverage of the incident, "This is someone who has struck other people in anger before and then when asked why are you freaks always violent they say we should be more violent." According to Rev Says Desu, the threatening individual even attempted to intimidate others by mentioning their gym progress, claiming they "almost hit 135 on bench" – a pathetic attempt at physical intimidation that only highlighted their own inadequacy.

When tagged by concerned users, OffKai Expo's official account received notification of these threats, yet the convention's response has been absent. This silence is concerning given the individual's statement that "It won't happen inside don't worry" – as if threatening violence outside the convention somehow makes the situation acceptable.

The lack of response from OffKai becomes even more troubling when viewed in the context of their 2024 decision to blacklist Kirsche. As Rev Says Desu explained on the situation, "Back in 2024 the VTuber Kirsche was actually blacklisted from her OffKai Expo panel" after volunteers complained about her "comments about pronoun discourse, DEI initiatives, and LGBT plus acronyms." The convention prioritized appeasing a handful of activist volunteers over supporting a legitimate content creator.

This pattern reveals OffKai's fundamental bias: conservative viewpoints are grounds for exclusion, while progressive activists making explicit threats of violence are apparently welcome attendees. The convention that was quick to ban Kirsche for thoughtcrime seems remarkably tolerant of actual criminal threats when they come from the ideologically approved side.

The threatening individual's social media history reveals exactly the kind of unhinged activism that OffKai apparently endorses. They've posted about taking their "vacation" to "piss off right-wingers" and expressed the belief that "we should be more violent" when confronting political opponents.

For right-wing VTuber fans considering attendance at OffKai Expo, this incident should serve as a warning. The convention has demonstrated that it will ban creators for having the wrong political opinions while tolerating explicit threats of violence from progressive activists. When someone is openly planning to assault attendees and the convention remains silent, the message is clear: your safety is not their priority.

