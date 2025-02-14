Developer Obsidian Entertainment made displaying pronouns optional for their recently released Avowed RPG, but it still promotes transgender ideology.

As noted by X user Pirat_Nation, “Avowed added the option to disable pronouns in game.”

He then showed a screenshot of a character with “They” pronouns and the option to toggle the the “identifier in player character sheet” on or off.

This is not a win. The game clearly still not only allows players to engage with the vile ideology of transgenderism, but is clearly promoting it by having it in the game in the first place.

This ideology is indeed vile given that it claims that people can choose their sex. For example, it claims that men can become women and vice versa. The ideology also states that sex can be fluid with some adherents calling themselves “nonbinary.” None of this is true.

Given it is a lie, Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington notes that using such pronouns “is to speak falsely.”

He instructs “the faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce he person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language.”

Thus, it’s clear that this option should not be in the game at all. And it should not have even been brought up to put in the game.

It’s unclear if this option or toggle will help boost sales for the game. The game is currently in Advanced Access, which costs $89.99. It hit a peak concurrent player count of just 9,270 since going into Advanced Access.

The game has an official release of February 18th, where it will retail for $69.99.

