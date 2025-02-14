Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 14, 2025

They are trying to play the normies, but we've already seen the monsters working on this woke garbage. The rule still applies - don't give money to people who hate you.

Jason the Gentleman
Feb 14, 2025

I'll take, 'Adding things into my game to reduce sales for $1,000 Alex.' Any product owner should know you add in things which will increase the interest to a greater degree than they decrease interest.

