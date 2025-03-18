Numerous individuals have reported that their local theaters will be empty during showings of Snow White this weekend.

X user Wallin Ballin shared that a busy theaters in the Washington D.C. metro area will be empty on Saturday during a showing of the film.

He wrote on X, “I’ve never in my life seen anything like this…. Snow White opening Saturday, IMAX, prime time for families, in one of the busiest movie theaters in the entire DC metro area…. I go to this theater all the time, I have literally never seen anything like this.”

Others shared other empty theaters in the replies. Salem Wolf noted, “Just checked the same date of the 4:00pm IMAX showing at the moment of this post for Regal Opry Mills in Nashville TN. Not sure if the "x" shown are taken seats or just not being sold; if they were sold, why would people want the far corners & not in the center.”

A 6:30 PM showing on Saturday, March 22nd in Disney Springs is also reportedly going to be mostly empty according to Krust C.

At the AMC in Burbank on Saturday for a 7:30 PM showing is also almost completely empty according to IRA Darth Aggie.

Comedian Chrissy Mayr noted a Saturday showing at 7:30 PM at her local theater will be completely empty.

X user Mexican Ironman noted that his local theater in South Carolina has empty theaters for multiple showings on Thursday, March 20th when the film officially releases.

Admiral Teag reports a theater in New York City also has a ton of seats still available.

According to Shawn Robbins at Box Office Theory, Snow White was expected to gross between $52 million and $71 million with a pinpoint prediction of $56 million in its domestic opening weekend.

However, he has significantly adjusted that downward last week. He now predicts the film will have a domestic opening weekend between $37.5 million and $53 million with a pinpoint prediction of $42 million. That’s a 25% decline in the pinpoint prediction.

Not only did he lower the opening weekend predictions, but he also lowered the film’s expected total grosses. He originally predicted it would gross between $130 million and $209 million with a pinpoint prediction of $155 million. Now, he expects the film to do between $94 million and $157 million with a pinpoint of $113 million. That’s a decline of over 27%.

What do you make of these empty theaters and massively declining expectations?

