Gamers are not happy with Bethesda for removing male and female options and replacing it with Body Type 1 and 2 in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster.

Bethesda released the Oblivion Remaster earlier today and it was quickly discovered that the male and female gender options had been removed from the game.

Instead Bethesda replaced the male and female options with Body Type 1 and Body Type 2.

On X gamers expressed their fury at this decision.

Daniel Yates posted, “I dont have a body type 1 or body type 2, I'm a man so wheres that option please? Yes its a tiny problem but still a problem nonetheless.”

KenobiStig added, “Forces every player to play as a trans character, by removing a Male and Female option. Way to completely destroy any roleplaying options the game had.”

Physics Memes posted, “Could you not support cult like sexual abuse of minors by removing the sx options?”

Another wrote, “I waited for this remaster but the ‘body type’ thing made it non-buy-nary. Real shame.”

“Professor HeyTeeEn wrote, “Nobody has Body type 1 or 2. They are male or female.”

“Nice, now change it back to male/female for character selection,” wrote OGCyclophile.

“Crazy how there’s no women in a 2025 game,” ShrekYe posted. “Sad to see what you’ve become.”

On the game’s Steam forums, numerous threads have surfaced asking for the gender ideology to be removed from the game.

PewPewFoo questioned, “Can you remove Body type 1/2 - this was not in the original.”

MinusTaurus encouraged players not to purchase the game. He wrote, “DO NOT BUY THIS. There is no modding support, no multiplayer, no new content, and they made it woke. Having body type 1 and 2 instead of male and female is ultra cringe.



Bethesda yet has to wake up to the reality that they wont be bailed out with DEI grants this time,” he continued. “BETHESDA CONFIRMED NO MODDING SUPPORT: https://help.bethesda.net/#en/answer/69672.”

FPS wrote, “This literally proves the agenda...There's no point in you leftists creating any narrative to justify this, this ♥♥♥♥ has to stop. Don't fund games that support the agenda. They've definitely changed other things too, if they're willing to put Body Types.”

GohnJalt posted, “Body Type 1/2 - Removed from wishlist.There are so many good games out I can afford to be picky and boycott misogynist garbage - even if the rest of the game is great.”

The game currently has 151,189 concurrent players, which is the all-time concurrent since the game was released earlier today.

Bethesda’s previous release Starfield, which was lampooned for also pushing gender ideology with pronouns in the character creator, hit a peak concurrent of 330,723 when it was released back in September 2023.

What do you make of this player backlash against Bethesda and what it did in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster?

