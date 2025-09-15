Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 15

Why do all these crazy people have psycho Sanpaku eyes and monkey eyebrows climbing towards their hairline - a tell of psycho-forcing an opinion on others?

Oh, because they're crazy.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 15

She needs a psychiatrist.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture