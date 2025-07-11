Fandom Pulse

J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jul 11

Thank you. I have much to study and learn.

SK
Jul 14Edited

I've thought a lot about why modern movies are generally mediocre. The golden age of movies seems to have occurred across the 70s - 90s. Who were making these great films? Boomers who grew up with mediocre movies and spent their whole childhood imagining how to do better.

Who are making films today? GenX and Millennials who grew up contented with excellent movies. The lack of childhood development has permanently retarded writer development in those American generations.

Maybe Zoomers will feel so discontent once again that they spend their whole childhoods imagining how to do better, and in another 20 years or so, we will see a great new Hollywood rise.

The cycle:

- Bad movies discontent the audience.

- Discontented audience becomes good writers.

- Good writers create good movies.

- Good movies content the audience.

- Contented audience becomes bad writers.

- Bad writers create bad movies....

