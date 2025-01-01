Fandom Pulse

Jan 1, 2025

The ladies at Disney are smashing glass floors, not ceilings.

AJ's avatar
AJ
Jan 2, 2025Edited

He's right, of course. All those youtubers celebrating the inevitable demise of Kennedy's career and Headland's reputation are missing the forest for the trees; those "ladies" and their friends have no pride to sting and no skin in the game, fandom-wise. They don't give a sh*t about canon consistency or legacy for characters they didn't create and their children don't care about.

I wish I could agree that the last train is leaving the station. I'd like that to be true. We'll see.

