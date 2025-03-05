Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 5, 2025

I absolutely agree. The rule is very simple - don't give money to people who hate you and that includes for supposedly "good" products. I had this argument last year with Deadpool vs Wolverine, which still funds Disney. This year's popular thing is Marvel Rivals which gives money to both Disney and the CCP.

Reply
Share
Renton Hawkey (*rent)'s avatar
Renton Hawkey (*rent)
Mar 8, 2025

Yeah, let’s look at every piece of entertainment through a political lense, what’s good/bad for our side, blah blah. You know you sound like, right?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture