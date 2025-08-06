Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
Aug 7

I love how its women denouncing Women's "literature"(porn). It definitely is an excellent stance, since we white conservative males are still seen as the scum of the earth. I also didn't know about the Comstock Act, that's really cool. It would definitely give standing legal ground for a movement to push back against this crap, I think. I hope.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 7

Start by not calling it Romance. Call it what it is: Kink and Sexual Deviancy.

I can tell you when this started. It started with 50 shades of gray.

It just went downhill from there.

For years, people have decried John Norman's books, but he didn't show explicit scenes or kink.

For the bookstores to call kink Romance shows that they aren't even aware of what true romance is.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture