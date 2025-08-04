Fandom Pulse

Arthur
Aug 5Edited

00:51 quite the melanin for the Battle of Hastings...

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt30221531

"Thane Thomas"

DREWIEY
Aug 4

Where are the black Normans that were William's best friends since childhood?

Also no Pakistani vape shops in 1066? This will not do.

