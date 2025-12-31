Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
Dec 31

Let her characterize us "transphobes" as "pissed off" all she wants. We will continue to say, along with all of Creation and the very stones: "You are a woman and will always be a woman."

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
Jan 2

“Non-binary” somehow always means ugly to mid looking chick with a weird haircut.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture