Hayden Daviau, a so-called non-binary trans voice actor, who is in reality a woman protected her X account after previously boasting about “pissing off the transphobes.”

As previously reported, Daviau announced she was the new voice actor for Rosmontis in Arknights on Christmas day writing on X, “I am THRILLED to announce that I voice Rosmontis in Ark Knights!”

This announcement was met with significant backlash with a number of accounts expressing dissatisfaction with the game’s developer Hypergryph hiring a gender activist and explicitly attempting to normalize the wicked ideology.

In response to this backlash, Daviau wrote, “If I’m pissing off the transphobes, it means I’m doing my job~ They are wasting their time living in so much anger.”

She added, “I’m the future, there’s no need to quote tweet me on this sort of thing, though. Thank you for your support!”

Now, she has locked her account:

It is unclear why Daviau decided to lock her account, but it is not hard to imagine it came from the significant backlash over Hypergryph’s decision to hire her knowing that she is a gender activist and uses her “jobs” to push and promote gender ideology.

