Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Aug 27

Sequels, prequels, and remakes. Oh My.

Sequels, prequels, and remakes. Oh My.

Sequels, prequels, and remakes. Oh My

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 27

Prediction: he'll be gay, that's why he's an outcast.

Formula: take a beloved hero and rewrite him/her gay or bisexual, and fill out a story of their "journey" and "struggles."

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture