Noah Centineo is expected to star in the Rambo prequel from Sisu directr Jalmari Helander.

Deadline reports that Centineo is attached to star in the film as John Rambo, which is expected to begin shooting at the beginning of 2026 in Thailand.

The film is being written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani and is expected to be an origin story for John Rambo and will take place during the Vietnam War.

Sylvester Stallone, who has played John Rambo in five other films, is not involved with the film, but is aware of it.

The Rambo series first debuted back in 1982 with First Blood, an adaptation of David Morell’s novel and saw Rambo, played by Stallone battle sheriffs who arrested him for vagrancy. Rambo is able to escape the sheriffs and wage a one-man war against authorities in the mountains of Washington.

Since the first film there have been four other entries with the most recent, Rambo: Last Blood, releasing in 2019. It grossed $91.3 million worldwide.

The franchise, over five films, has grossed a total of $818.9 million globally.

