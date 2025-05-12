Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 12, 2025

Souls-like. Ugh. Some of us won't buy not because of review-bombs, but because it isn't our style.

"Review bombing" sounds like an excuse.

Mr0303
May 12, 2025

I decided to give the game a try, because I liked Moon Studios' previous games and Mahler has been quite reasonable and principled like he's been here. I love the game's art style and the mechanics are solid, but in general I'm not a huge fan of Souls-likes. This one doesn't have the brutal difficulty and there are some minor design issues like a small inventory and busywork resource gathering.

A couple of DEI flags that I noticed are the main city being weirdly diverse, one woman could be a girlboss and I randomly found an NPC implied to be gay. Nothing too awful yet, but worth mentioning.

