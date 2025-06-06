A demo for Koei Tecmo’s upcoming Nioh 3 game reveals it pushes gender ideology with Body Type 1 and Body Type 2 options in its character creator rather than male and female.

As part of the game’s demo it was discovered in the game’s character creator that there are no male or female options, but rather just Body Type 1 and 2 options.

This move is a clear attempt to erase the distinction between male and female, which is at the core of evil gender ideology. Pope Francis described this ideology as “the worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.

He said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

Not only is this a promotion of evil gender ideology, but it seemingly limits the number of players who might purchase the game. As a case study, CI Games removed its Body Type 1 and 2 options based on player feedback and rightfully replaced it with Male and Female. After updating its game in a patch back in January, CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski revealed that a sales promotion beat its expectations by 40%.

He wrote on X, “First 3 days of Steam promo: crushing our high-end forecast by 10%+! Huge thanks for the amazing support—it means everything. Enjoying the game? Drop a quick Steam review. Not feeling it? Share your thoughts too. Every word helps us improve!”

During a promotion for the game for PlayStation 5, he shared, “Some said, 'Don’t do it.' Others doubted. Yet our Lords of the Fallen (2023) PS5 promo in Jan 2025 shattered expectations—40%+ above forecast and 20%+ over the Dec 2024 promo (same discount, daily comparison). Players first.”

At the beginning of May he also stated, “‘Modern audience’ is a false myth. Data prove it now. Making games for them is a path to extinction.”

What do you make of Koei Tecmo including Body Type 1 and 2 in Nioh 3?

