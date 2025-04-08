A moderator for the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit warned users to not encourage violent actions and assassination, but to instead attend a protest in response to news that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have been delayed to President Donald Trump and his administration’s tariffs.

Last week, a Nintendo spokesman announced that it was delaying pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in order to assess tariffs from President Donald Trump and his administration. The spokesman told Polygon, “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

Given the company is delaying pre-orders, many speculate it is likely that a price hike for either the hardware or software or both might be accompanying it as well.

This came in the wake of President Donald Trump and his administration enacting a 10% tariff on all countries that went into effect on April 5, 2025. Furthermore the President also noted that he would “impose an individualized reciprocal higher tariff on the countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits” and that “these tariffs will remain in effect until such a time as President Trump determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated.”

CNBC reported that Trump and his administration imposed a 34% tariff on China, 46% tariff on Vietnam, and a 24% on Japan. Nintendo manufactures its Nintendo Switch product in China and Vietnam and the company is a Japanese company.

In response to a number of users not happy about this statement from Nintendo, moderator big mack wrote in a post on the subreddit, “The rule states ‘No arguing politics.’ The United States tariffs affecting Nintendo Switch 2 preorders is a fact. If you don't like facts then that's your problem. Although please still make sure that your post is on topic. And also make sure your posts are not actually arguing anything political, just pointing out that a political decision is affecting this.”

He then revealed a number of individuals were encouraging violence in the subreddit and at least one encouraged an assassination. He stated, “At the same time, please refrain from encouraging violent actions. We're required by reddit to enforce this rule under the TOS, and if it's a call to action we are also required by US law to enforce this rule. I'd assume if we did not follow that, Reddit will either delete the subreddit or replace our mods with Reddit's own people. I bring this up because I had to remove an assassination encouraging post today.”

Next, he encouraged people to attend a protest instead, “If you do not agree with these political decisions and would like to protest (and you are in any state within the United States), you can join a protest. Studies show that if just 3% of a population protests then significant change is made. I will actually be attending one tomorrow.”

What do you make of this moderator’s post?

