Laran Mithras
May 9, 2025

I think the whole AI hysteria is overblown.

Did they use AI for some art?

More importantly, who cares?

AI is a tool. Tools get used.

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 10, 2025

Who cares? I've always thought Video games would be better if they used AI. It would make programming easier, and in some MMOs, it could run NPCs much better and cleaner.

Could you imagine walking up to an NPC and having an actual conversation that leads to another quest, one that wasn't originally programmed into the game?

