Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Nov 5

Got one and it is noticeably larger than the 1st but its hard to say it's worth it if you have a Switch 1 already.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture