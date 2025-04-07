Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 7, 2025

Not the worst response, to be honest. Price should be related to content. The problem they have is that the content may not justify the price for a lot of people.

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Apr 7, 2025

The problem with "price related to content" is that no one knows the content up front, so how do they know it's worth the price? They tried this back in the SNES days and it didn't work out; the market ended up stabilizing prices. The problem is, today's market seems to want to stabilize prices at a much higher amount; they're charging us "best possible content" prices, but we won't get "best possible content" on more than one or two games a year, if that. This is a bad strategy, born of desperation and market impatience.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture