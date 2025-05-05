Doug Bowser, the President of Nintendo of America made it clear that the company will not be eschewing its DEI policies as President Donald Trump and his administration have begun to work to remove it from the corporate world.

In an interview with Brazilian website Folha de S.Paulo and translated via DeepL Bowser was asked, “Trump has been pushing for American companies to cut their diversity policies. Has Nintendo changed anything?”

He responded, “We always want to attract the best talent we can and retain that talent. We also believe that it's important for those talents to be diverse from the point of view of their backgrounds, their experiences and their understandings because our players are diverse.”

“So we strive to have a diversity that reflects our players in our organization. This is something that has been in place for years, before people really started using the acronym DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion]. And it will continue to be in place. It's important to us,” he stated.

READ: Xbox Explains Price Hikes For New, First Party Games

Nintendo’s adherence to woke ideology and the DEI agenda might have been overlooked compared to other major video game developers such as Microsoft and EA, but like their competitors Nintendo has embraced it as well as Bowser admits.

For example, a job listing for a Localization Product Specialist located at Nintendo of America’s offices in Redmond, Washington noted that one of the duties of the position was to have “awareness of culturalization - and DE&I related topics.”

Like its counterparts, Nintendo also has an entire page on its website dedicated to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The page lists a number of employee resource groups: B@ND: Black at Nintendo Dialogue, Rainbow, Nintendo Women and Allies, eNable, API, and ¡Hola!: Hispanic/Latino Network.

READ: 'XDefiant' Executive Producer Calls Out 'Call Of Duty' For Manipulative Marketing Practices

The company has also sponsored the Seattle Pride Parade, where it has been documented that grown adults have exposed themselves in public. Nintendo was listed as one of the events Bronze Partners in 2022.

Furthermore, the company employs at least one individual who views gamers that are opposed to wokeness as “angry bigots.” James Wong, a Content Production Systems Manager at Nintendo of America, wrote in June 2024, “It feels like all these angry bigots were better people before their con idols gave them terms ‘they should get mad about’, when those terms are concepts that have been around forever.”

He then added, “‘You mean this thing I like from 2000 is woke?’ ‘Always has been.'”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order at the very beginning of his second term instructing federal agencies to root out DEI policies from corporate America.

The order stated that “critical and influential institutions of American society, including the Federal Government, major corporations, financial institutions, the medical industry, large commercial airlines, law enforcement agencies, and institutions of higher education have adopted and actively use dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) or ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) that can violate the civil-rights laws of this Nation.”

It notes these “illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system.”

In order to eliminate these policies especially in the private sector, President Trump ordered his agency heads to provide him a report that identifies “the most egregious and discriminatory DEI practitioners in each sector of concern” and create a “A plan of specific steps or measures to deter DEI programs or principles that constitute illegal discrimination or preferences.”

Furthermore, he indicated that litigation as well as regulatory action could be taken against companies that engage in these practices.

Following this order the FCC has opened investigations into NBC Universal as well as The Walt Disney Company.

What do you make of Bowser’s comments?

NEXT: Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed To May 2026, CEO Promises It Will Be "A Groundbreaking Blockbuster Entertainment Experience"