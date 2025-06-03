Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 3, 2025

Nintendo are the masters of artificial scarcity. I do hope the Switch 2 won't be that successful in the long term.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture