Mr0303
Jul 16

Zelda not being a troon is a relief, but this movie will still be garbage.

SK
Jul 18

The most encouraging news in this article to me is that the director loves The Legend of Zelda and is not the typical Hollywood hack who has never engaged with the source material and wants to use the IP as a hollowed out vessell for his own rejected script ideas. (Halo?)

It's more of a relief that they cast a female who "looks like" Zelda to play the princess and a male who "looks like" Link to play the hero.

