Nintendo Announces 'Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave' An Apparent Sequel To 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses'
Nintendo announced the latest title in its ongoing Fire Emblem series with Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and seemingly revealed it will be a sequel to Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
At the end of the company’s most recent Nintendo Direct, it showed off the first trailer for Fortune’s Weave and introduced a number of the characters as well as some of the world the game takes place in.
Those characters include:
Cai, a young boy who fights to save his father’s life
Theodora, a queen who seeks strength to uphold her faith and to lead her people
Dietrich, who is on a mission to cull some unknown foe or enemy
Leda, who seeks to inflict punishment on a man whose death will not satisfy her
There are a number of other characters teased, but their names and personalities remain a mystery.
Finally, at the end of the trailer, what appears to be an adult Sothis from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is shown who says, “The years were long, weren’t they? Have you forgotten me so soon?”
Other indications from the trailer that indicate it ties into Fire Emblem: Three Houses include what appears to be the hero’s relic Blutgang that is wielded by Dietrich and a demonic beast.
The game is expected to release sometime in 2026.
three houses was not the worst game ever, especially if you avoid certain characters. I find it funny that the troon crowd went all in for "edelgard" who is a through and through, direct reference to hitler.
three hopes was stupid.
I Hope this won't be terrible, but it probably will be.
I've lost the desire to buy anything Nintendo (even if I like the Fire emblem series) due to their general contempt for their audience and the whole Palworld debacle.