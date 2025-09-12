Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 12

three houses was not the worst game ever, especially if you avoid certain characters. I find it funny that the troon crowd went all in for "edelgard" who is a through and through, direct reference to hitler.

three hopes was stupid.

I Hope this won't be terrible, but it probably will be.

Jack Be Nimble
Sep 12

I've lost the desire to buy anything Nintendo (even if I like the Fire emblem series) due to their general contempt for their audience and the whole Palworld debacle.

