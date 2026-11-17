There is a particular kind of reading I only get from certain books. When I pick up an Easton Press, a Castalia Library volume, or a Centipede Press edition, the weight alone changes how I read. I slow down, I take care of the thing, and I read more carefully than I would with a mass-market paperback I’m going to bend in half. Centipede’s new edition of Robert Silverberg’s Nightwings is a strong example, and the novel deserves that treatment.

Nightwings is a fix-up of three novellas: “Nightwings,” “Perris Way,” and “To Jorslem.” The first won the Hugo for Best Novella. They were published in Galaxy in 1968 and 1969, then joined into a novel. They read like three novellas, and the seams show. That was how a lot of classic SF was built, and it works here because the story keeps a brisk pace.

We are tens of thousands of years in the future, in a ruined, remade Earth whose cities have worn down into new names: Rome is Roum, Paris is Perris, Jerusalem is Jorslem. Society is divided into guilds. Our protagonist is a Watcher, an aging man whose entire life has been spent scanning the heavens for the invaders who have been foretold for ages.

“Nightwings.” The Watcher travels toward Roum with two companions. One is Avluela, a young Flier of the winged guild. The other is Gormon, a guildless Changeling. In Roum, the local prince takes an interest in Avluela, and the trip turns into a collision of lust, loyalty and revenge. The Watcher’s attention drifts to Avluela at the worst possible moment, and the invasion arrives on his watch. His whole purpose is shattered at the exact instant it is fulfilled.

“Perris Way.” The invasion has succeeded. The Watcher has lost his companions, and with the guild’s purpose gone, he travels to Perris with the blinded prince of Roum. There he joins the Rememberers, the guild of historians, and learns what humanity did to earn this retribution. That history is the heart of the book. It forces him into a morally compromised position as a collaborator with the conquerors.

“To Jorslem.” The Watcher makes his pilgrimage to the holy city, this time with a disgraced female Rememberer, Olmayne. Jorslem is where pilgrims can be renewed, given younger bodies and their sins cast aside, with some unsettling consequences. It is also where the Redemption, the process by which humanity answers its debt, begins to take shape, and where the Watcher meets Avluela again.

I was hooked from the opening pages. Silverberg gives us characters with real texture, and the worldbuilding is a pleasure on its own. I loved watching the old names erode into new ones across the ages, with spellings shortened and shifted. The guilds are a great concept. They give the world structure and let Silverberg show how people define themselves by their function. When the reveal comes about what humanity did, who the invaders are, and how the retribution will work, it lands with real force.

The Watcher himself is the book’s heart. At the start he is full of doubt and disbelief, and the story is drenched in religious themes, so his arc becomes one of faith. He has to believe in things he cannot see, and by the second and third novellas he has to trust in the Redemption. His faith is rewarded the way his watcher’s discipline was at the opening, as events begin to go as he hoped. Silverberg earns that without turning it into a sermon.

The companions are a mixed pleasure. After the first novella I missed Avluela and Gormon, whom I had come to love, and the second novella pairs the Watcher with a travelling companion who is hard to like. That pays off by the end of “Perris Way,” and the third companion pays off as well. Silverberg also fills the book with ideas, especially the renewal in Jorslem, where a younger body brings its own creepy complications. And the ending is hopeful. The book gets dark and strange, with invaders and a humanity that has plenty to answer for, but the Redeemers’ Guild at the close opens a door to real hope.

I do have a quibble, and that’s that I wanted more. A fourth novella showing the Redemption in action, with humanity throwing off the bonds of its conquerors, would have been welcome. But maybe Silverberg’s instinct was right, and he knew how to get out before it got boring.

The first novella is the best of the three, a 10 out of 10 piece of science fiction. The second and third felt like 8s to me. Part of that may be Silverberg’s new introduction, in which he mentions that editor Frederik Pohl liked the later two less. I may have been primed to feel the same, though I am not sure. They are far from bad, and I enjoyed them.

The Centipede Press edition is gorgeous. The binding is beautiful. Alejandro Olmedo provides new dust jacket art, endpapers and interior illustrations, and the artwork is scattered through the book to give nice impressions at different points. Centipede also shows the publication history, with the covers of the original versions. Silverberg’s introduction describes how the pieces were written and how the book came together, which is invaluable. The back of the book carries an interview with him from the 1970s about writing science fiction, a great historical addition.

There are a few unsigned editions left. Collectors will want to track one down. And if you love great science fiction and want a reason to read it carefully, this is a fine way to do it.

Verdict: A classic of the genre in a worthy package. Highly recommended.