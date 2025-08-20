The NFL announced it will continue to require teams to push social justice messaging in its end zones for a sixth straight season.

The NFL shared an AP story to its own website where it declared, “All 32 teams will feature an end zone message of their choice at each home game throughout the season, selecting from four options: ‘End Racism,’ ‘Stop Hate,’ ‘Choose Love,’ or ‘Inspire Change.’” The only change is that ‘Vote’ has been replaced with ‘Inspire Change.’

Additionally, the phrase “It Takes All of Us” is required on the opposite end zone for all games.

While teams have the four options for their home games, the NFL is mandating that for all of its international games it will use “End Racism” along with “It Takes All of Us.”

Players also have the option to choose one of the five slogans to display on their helmets.

The NFL’s Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson told the AP, “We're working hand-in-hand with players, and alongside our clubs, to amplify player voices and underscore what is most important to them. For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America's most popular sport.”

She added, “This is an honor and responsibility that the league takes seriously, which is why we actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity.”

Back in 2020, the NFL explained the reason behind the end zone messages was to show “how football and the NFL brings people together to work as one and use our example and our actions to help conquer racism." At the time, they allowed players to have the names George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, and others on their helmets.

