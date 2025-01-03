Nexus Mods removed a Marvel Rivals mod that depicted Donald Trump as Captain America.

A mod depicting Donald Trump as Captain America in NetEase’s Marvel Rivals has been removed from Nexus Mods.

X user Pirat_Nation shared a screenshot of what the mod looked like in-game as it replaced Captain America’s head with Donald Trump.

Here’s a video from Akamori Rivals showing off the mod in action.

Within an hour of Pirat_Nation’s post, Nexus Mods had removed the mod from their website. When attempting to access it, a message now reads, “The mod you were looking for couldn’t be found.”

A similar mod that replaced Captain America’s head with Joe Biden was also removed.

It’s unclear why these mods were removed.

Nevertheless, numerous individuals have not only expressed their distaste with Nexus Mods removing the Trump mod on X, but questioned why it was removed in the first place.

One individual wrote, “When did Nexus Mods decide free speech doesn’t apply to modders? Banning something as harmless as Trump as Captain America is just ridiculous—it’s a fun, creative idea that wasn’t hurting anyone. It’s crazy how fragile some people seem to be when it comes to stuff like this. Gaming used to be about freedom and creativity, but over the last few years, it’s been bogged down with microtransactions, forced agendas, and unnecessary censorship. Hopefully, things are starting to shift because gamers are clearly tired of it. Let people enjoy what they want without all this control.”

Nate asked, “Why did you ban the Trump Marvel Rivals mod?

Hydrotep posted, “#BRINGBACKAMERICA”

Trump Barbado asked, “Based on what you banned the Cap'n Trump mod?”

Numerous individuals shared a meme of Donald Trump with his hand on what appears to Kamala Harris’ shoulder as she seethes.

Zeltina wrote, “It’s going to be interesting watching sites like Nexus slowly adapt(or fail) to the reality that the Overton Window has shifted.”

What do you make of Nexus Mods removing these mods?

