Nexus Mods issued a lengthy statement as to why it decided to remove a mod that depicted Donald Trump as Captain America for Marvel Rivals.

In a series of posts to X, the company stated, “We wanted to address the recent discourse over the last couple of days, including the weekend, regarding the political mods released and subsequently removed from our site for Marvel Rivals.”

It continued, “There has been a lot of misinformation circulating on this topic, which we’d like to quickly clarify and put to rest. Nexus Mods has always been about building a positive modding community.”

Next, it stated, “Unfortunately, some of the content uploaded to the site becomes a magnet for conflict, division and mob harassment. In 2020 we updated our Terms of Service to state that we would remove any American political mods from our site.”

“By removing the Trump mod, we are simply executing our existing file submission policies,” it stated. “What has been overlooked in much of the conversation is that we also removed other mods featuring US Presidents uploaded to the site for Marvel Rivals, such as Biden and Obama.”

Next, the company added, “We remain a small, independent, UK-based company, and as such we have no stake in US politics and do not wish for our platform to be used as a base for US political discussion.”

“The Trump mod was reported to us and, in line with our ToS, we’ve been actively ensuring that any other American political mods are also removed from our site,” it continued. “While we have the right to choose what we host on our platform, we are not the authority on what you do or do not decide to mod into your games, and these mods can be found elsewhere on other sites.”

The company then linked to a 2020 blog post detailing that it was banning all US political mods.

The posts derided its own users, “Considering the low quality of the mods being uploaded, the polarising views they express and the fact that a small but vocal contingent of our users are seemingly not intelligent or grown up enough to be able to debate the issues without resorting to name calling and baseless accusations without proof (indicative of the wider issues plaguing our world at this time) we've decided to wipe our hands clean of this mess and invoke an outright ban on mods relating to sociopolitical issues in the United States.”

The company added, “We have neither the time, the care or the wish to moderate such things. This ban will apply to all mods uploaded from the 28th of September onwards. We will review this restriction sometime after the next President of the United States has been inaugurated.”

Ironically, Nexus Mods blocked the author of this article for simply questioning, “Why were the Donald Trump and Joe Biden as Captain America mods for Marvel Rivals removed?”

Following this question, Nexus Mods rolled out the block.

While Nexus Mods derides gamers and bans mods, DEG Mods contacted the creator of the original Trump as Captain America mod and got the mod uploaded to their site.

What do you make of Nexus Mods’ explanation?

