Nexus Mods reinstated the mod that replaces body types with male and female for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster and explained why they originally banned it.

As noted by Kaida, the mod was banned within two hours of being uploaded to Nexus Mods.

It has since been reinstated albeit this particular mod still keeps the Body Type descriptor rather than replacing it with Sex as a similar mod does on DEG Mods.

Nevertheless, Nexus Mods Community Manager Pickysaurus explained why the mod was originally banned. He wrote, “Why was the original upload removed? There has been a lot of speculation and misinformation regarding the removal of the original upload. To clarify: the mod was not taken down because of its content. As stated in the ban notice, it was removed due to the uploader’s behaviour. In the comments, the uploader expressed an intent to incite drama and endorsed an external site explicitly designed to host inflammatory content. This kind of behaviour directly violates our community standards.”

“We recognise that mods like this can bring sensitive discussions around gender and identity to the forefront,” Pickysaurus continued. “While these are important conversations, our platform exists to support creative expression in modding, not to serve as a battleground for broader cultural or political debates. What we will not tolerate is trolling, harassment, discrimination, or any other form of toxicity that these discussions may provoke. Our commitment remains the same: to keep modding accessible and welcoming for everyone.”

A post noting that the mod’s creator 7H3LaughingMan was banned claims he was banned for “another upload of non-permitted content. - Files that remove gender identity including pronouns from a game that have been intentionally put in place by a game developer, when the removal is clearly to be divisive or cause hostility within the community or marginalise specific group(s).”

It specifically cites the Oblivion “Body Type Selector” mod. He was banned by TheVampireDante.

