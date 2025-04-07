Fandom Pulse

Gridhunter
Apr 8, 2025

Requesting a ballot failed. I'll have to bug them by email directly.

Codex redux
Apr 7, 2025

The Dragon Award specifically allows - nay encourages - fan action to get favorites nominated.

The Locus Award has traditionally been an industry award, ala the wossname Academy Awards. If this is still the case, it would be unfair to the current SF&F industry to (1) circumvent their award design, and (2) keep them from their headlong plummet into irrelevance and retardery by nominating quality SF & Fantasy.

So, what am I missing here?

