We had tremendous success with our Dragon Awards slate, which is still ongoing if you haven’t voted yet (please do!). But our goal here at Fandom Pulse is to influence all of the book industry going forward. While The Dragons remain open for a few more months, The Locus Awards have a deadline of a week from now, so we need to act quickly.

The good news is we need substantially less votes for the Locus Awards to get the nominations we want, meaning if about 100 of us all vote the same, we’re about guaranteed to get everyone nominated!

For the Locus Awards voting it’s a bit of a process.

Step 1: Go to this link:

https://poll.voting.locusmag.com

Step 2: You’ll get an email from Locus. Click that link.

Step 3: It will ask you to put in your name and demographics, fill out whatever’s required, and hit submit, and it’ll send you to:

Step 4: The voting page.

On the voting page, you’ll have a list of books; ignore those; all of our books are “write-in.” You get to choose up to 5, and they count your votes more via priority, so follow the same numerical order as the slate so we can guarantee the best results.

If we ALL vote the same, we will 100% get these nominated When done, email me at jdaguestposts@gmail.com to confirm so we can get a tally. Here’s the slate:

Best Science Fiction Novel

1. Tsunami of Turmoil by Blaine Lee Pardoe (WarGate)

2. Space Pirates Of Andromeda by John C. Wright

3. Disquiet Gods by Christopher Ruocchio (Baen/DAW)

Best Fantasy Novel

1. Shadow of the Smoking Mountain by Howard Andrew Jones (Baen)

Best Horror Novel

1. Dark Bloom by Molly Macabre

Best First Novel

Best YA Novel

1. Death Lord Arcanist by Shami Stovell (Capital Station Books)

Best Novella

1. “Uncle Roy’s Computer Repairs and Robot Parts” by Martin L. Shoemaker (Analog)

Best Novelette

1. “Reflection From a Tarnished Mirror” by Howard Andrew Jones (Neither Beg Nor Yield)

2. “The Ragged Red Masque at Carter's Hall” by Caroline Furlong (Cirsova)





Best Short Story

1. “Songs of Love and Loss” by Jim Breyfogle (Cirsova)

2. “From Darkest Depths” by Sean CW Korsgaard (Anvil)

3. “The Coldest War” by Blaine Lee Pardoe (Anvil)

4. “Madness on the Mound” by Matt John (Savage Sword of Conan)

Best Anthology

1. Neither Beg Nor Yield: Stories with S&S Attitude, Jason M. Waltz, ed.

Best Collection

1. Star Wanderers by JD Cowan

Best Non-Fiction Book

(no recommendation)

Best Illustrated and Art Book

(no recommendation)

Best Artist — Pro or Fan

1. Manuel “lolo” Guzman

Best Editor

1. P. Alexander

Best Magazine

1. Cirsova Magazine

2. Fandom Pulse

3. Anvil Magazine

Best Publisher

1. WarGateBooks

2. Cannon Publishing

3. Chris Kennedy Publishing