Nexstar Media announced it returned Jimmy Kimmel Live to its ABC affiliate stations on Friday and explained it came after conversations with The Walt Disney Company.

In a press release the company explained, “We have had discussions with executives at The Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns. As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased and, above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve. We stand apart from cable television, monolithic streaming services, and national networks in our commitment – and obligation – to be stewards of the public airwaves and to protect and reflect the specific sensibilities of our communities. To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decisions throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals.”

Just three days earlier, the company had announced it would continue to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! despite ABC returning him to the air. The company said, “We made a decision last week to preempt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s “ill-timed and insensitive” comments at a critical time in our national discourse. We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets.”

Nexstar Media’s explanation came alongside Sinclair also returning Jimmy Kimmel Live! to its affiliate stations on September 26th.

Sinclair did not provide an explanation as to why it returned the show.

The company had previously demanded that Kimmel “issue a direct apology to the Kirk family.” Additionally, they asked him “to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

It stated that it would not return the show to air “until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.”

