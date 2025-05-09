Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
May 9, 2025Edited

His later comments since then are troublesome. I do believe he was deliberately selected as an American to be an anti-Trump. He favors open borders. He has shielded child predators.

He seems focused on the fallacy that Jesus means peace on Earth. Jesus said that he came not to bring peace, but a sword (Matt 10:34). The peace Jesus brought is between man and the Almighty, not between men and men.

I rather have hopes this Pope can be persuaded in the confrontation between good and evil and in this case, Vatican corruption. We'll see.

Richard Simpkins
May 26, 2025

You misunderstand. Leo XIV does not support "peace" in all contexts, absent justice. Just look at his very strong position on Ukraine.

