New viewership data showed that Marvel Studios latest TV series Daredevil: Born Again only marginally outperformed The Acolyte.

Data tracking firm Luminate revealed that Daredevil: Born Again brought in 387.3 million minutes watched, which was good enough for the 10th and final spot on its Streaming Originals: Television chart for the week of March 6 - March 13, 2025.

READ: Former James Bond Actor Daniel Craig Reportedly In Talks To Join Greta Gerwig's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Adaptation

For comparison, The Acolyte’s brought in 380.5 million minutes watched in its second week on Luminate’s Streaming Originals: Television chart. That means that Daredevil: Born Again performed just 1.7% better than The Acolyte in its second week.

While Luminate indicated that Daredevil: Born Again performed marginally better than The Acolyte in its second week on the chart, Disney admitted that The Acolyte actually outperformed Daredevil: Born Again in its first five days on Disney+.

The company reported to Variety that Daredevil: Born Again only brought in 7.5 million views over its first five days. In comparison it revealed that The Acolyte did 4.8 million views in its first day and went on to have 11.1 million views in its first five days.

IMDb review data also indicates that Daredevil: Born Again is performing worse than The Acolyte. Following the release of its third episode in the show’s second week, The Acolyte had over 11,000 reviews for its first episode, over 9,900 in its second episode, and over 7,500 for the third episode.

READ: Does 'Batman 1989' Hold Up? And How It Changed Hollywood's Rules

Looking at Daredevil: Born Again, the show only has over 10,000 reviews for its first episode, over 8,700 for its second episode, and just 6,100 for its third episode.

Google Trends also shows The Acolyte vastly outperforming Daredevil: Born Again.

Of note, The Walt Disney Company cancelled The Acolyte because its viewership could not account for the show’s cost. Disney Co-Chairman Alan Bergman told Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

It will be interesting to see if Daredevil: Born Again will suffer the same fate. Marvel has already greenlit a second season albeit it’s just an original first season that has been cut in half. In fact, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum stated, “This season is really kind of Part 2 of season 1, so it allows us to go into bigger and different places.”

Furthermore, Marvel TV Winderbaum also indicated he hopes the show will last multiple seasons. He told Entertainment Weekly, “One-hundred percent it's a multi-season show.” However, he added the caveat, “I don’t know how many seasons it’ll run.”

Actor Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, also informed them that the show’s future after season 2 is not guaranteed, “It would be cool for that journey to continue.”

What do you make of this new viewership data for Daredevil: Born Again?

NEXT: Rumor: Warner Bros. & DC Studios Could Be Sold Off If James Gunn's 'Superman' Fails