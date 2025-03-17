Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Mar 17, 2025

Disney Fk'd it up. They spent too many years DEI F'ing around and now their finding out the costs of doing that. Even when you go back top putting out much better content, you've already pushed away too much of the audience and so they won't even t try something now because they rightfully assume it's more woke ideological trash.

Recent rumors indicate that Disney has been shopping around Star Wars but no one is interested enough to even make a low counter offer. That's how much damage Disney's ideological push has done to the brands of STARW WARS and MARVEL.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture