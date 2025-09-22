A new Steam curator list has been created that lists out games that were worked on by developers who celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The curator is called CharlieTweetsDetected, and already has nearly 30,000 followers, and specifically notes that “developers on this list Celebrated the tragedy at the Utah Valley University on September 10th 2025. THIS IS NOT meant to be used to harass, only to fuel purchasing decisions.”

The list includes over 100 games that are labeled as “Not Recommended.” However, it also features nearly 50 games on its “Recommended” that it states “took a strong position AGAINST those would celebrate the events of Sept 10th, and should be commended.”

The games on the “Not Recommended” list include:

Hiveswap: Act 1

Caravan SandWitch

Super Lesbian Animal RPG

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Diablo IV

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil

Doom

FTL: Faster Than Light - Soundtrack

Doom + Doom II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Umurangi Generation

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Fallout 76

Quantum Break

Roman Sands RE:Build

Willful

Generation Exile

Cruelty Squad

Perfect Tides: Station to Station

Quake

Paratopic

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversay Remaster

Penguin Colony

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Among Us 3D: VR

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Marathon

Perfect Tides

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Screan

Turok

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Coven

PowerWash Simulator

Psycho Patrol R

System Shock 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Forsaken Remastered

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout Shelter

Automaton Heart

Outlaws + A Handful of Missions

PO’ed: Definitive Edition

Shovel Game

Control Ultimate Edition

FBC: Firebreak

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Max Payne

Strife: Veteran Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Battlefield 6

Revita

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Overwatch 2

Automaton Lung

Blood Fresh Supply

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

SiN: Gold

Tomb Raider

Arcade Spirits

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Doom 64

System Shock

Doom Eternal

Doom: The Dark Ages

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Subnautica 2

Fallout 4

Destiny 2

Adaca

Killing Time: Resurrected

Into the Breach Soundtrack

PowerSlave Exhumed

The Thing: Remastered

Fallout: New Vegas

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Alan Wake

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Shadow Man Remastered

Quake II

Heretic + Hexen

PowerWash Simulator 2

As for the nearly 50 games that are recommended. It includes:

Legends of Mythology

Along Came a Dragonfly

DayZ

Afterlife Reverie

Soulash 2

AquaDream

Lords of the Fallen

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

The Great Rebellion

All is Fair in Dust and Air

[Neolothic] To the End

Soulash

Silica

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Quest Master

Ire: A Prologue

CLIMB OUT!

Project Haven

Trouble In Paradise

Victory Heat Rally

Three Sisters

Chronomon

Arma 3

Arksync

