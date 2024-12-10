The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association has been rocked with a large amount of controversy this last year. Now, to end the year, they are doubling down on anti-white racism by putting out an anthology based on skin color—using federal tax dollars to do it.

Mainstream publishing is much like the rest of entertainment, openly discriminatory against white men as they try to push a narrative that diversity and inclusivity is needed by excluding an entire race and gender from consideration much of the time. One sees this in many establishment short story markets having special issues dedicated to BIPOC or Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, though there are never issues dedicated to white men.

SFWA wrote an article in September championing this anti-white racism, which highlighted “Diverse, PIPOC-centric Anthologies edited by BIPOC based in U.S.” with a graphic showing that books excluding white people are the norm, with these books coming out all the time. One rarely hears readers talking about these, though, as most science fiction readers are not interested in being lectured on race, despite the propagandizing of major organizations.

Uncanny Magazine went so far when posting a recent advertisement for an assistant editor to make sure the call was for black people specifically, skirting around discrimination laws by simply saying it was “highly encouraged” for BIPOC to apply, even though the implication is that a white person would be unlikely to be hired by the listing.

This year, SFWA was rocked with scandal with their diversity push when one of their board members was accused of stealing a white woman’s story for one of these African voices anthology, taking her name off of the publication in submission even though she did the bulk of the work.

Now, at the end of the year, SFWA is doubling down on anti-white racism with a new essay anthology that appears innocuous on its surface until one drills into institutionalized discrimination against white men being funded by taxpayer dollars.

The book is titled “Publishing Taught Me: A SFWA Anthology,” which is vaguely titled so as not to trigger any kind of potential government oversight to note its discriminatory nature. The website states it’s “ funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,” which means tax dollars were used for this effort.

The main web page doesn’t list that this is any kind of exclusionary work, though a keen reader could start to look at the names listed on the site, “Nisi Shawl and their two editorial interns, Somto Ihezue and Zhui Ning Chang,” and see that there are no whites present.

The list of contents are:

Upon researching the names, this anthology is titled as if it’s merely “experiences in editing” and has no white contributors whatsoever. If one were charitable at this point, one might think SFWA simply found a complete slate of BIPOC editors by coincidence rather than excluding white people intentionally.

That is, until one looks at editor Nisi Shawl’s social media post on BlueSky which reveals the nature of this work. On the app, she posts, “Read it for free: Publishing Taught Me, essays on writing and editing while BIPOC.”

“While BIPOC” is conveniently not the title listed on the SFWA site, and it begs the question: did SFWA submit this to the National Endowment for the Arts by hiding the fact this was an anti-white discriminatory work?

Anti-white sentiment is a big part of mainstream publishing as was exposed by John A. Douglas, fantasy author of The Black Crown, earlier this year. While it’s a terrible thing in private publishing to act so wantonly discriminatory, it gets worse when it’s government-funded and institutionalized racism against whites through organizations like SFWA>

When tax dollars are used to fund insidious racism of this type by a non-profit organization, it hurts the entire publishing industry as it’s another illustration of how anti-white mainstream publishing has become.

