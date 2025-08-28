A new set video and photos showed off what Emma Mackey’s Jadis will look like in Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia film.

YouTube user UnBoxPHD shared a set video to YouTube that depicts Mackey’s stunt double riding a horse on the street near the Tower of London with a manikin presumably filling in for Digory.

Another video shows her stunt double barreling through the streets as actors leap out of her way.

In C.S. Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew, which numerous reports indicate Gerwig is adapting for this first Netflix film, he describes Jadis when Digory and Polly first encounter her, “The last figure of all was the most interesting—a woman even more richly dressed than the others, very tall (but every figure in that room was taller than the people of our world), with a look of such fierceness and pride that it took your breath away. Yet she was beautiful too. Years afterward when he was an old man, Digory said he had never in all his life known a woman so beautiful. It is only fair to add that Polly always said she couldn’t see anything specially beautiful about her".”

In the next chapter, he added, “One of the robed figures, the furthest-off one of all, the woman whom Digory thought so beautiful, was rising from its chair. When she stood up they realized that she was even taller than they had thought. And you could see at once, not only from her crown and robes, but from the flash of her eyes and the curve of her lips, that she was a great queen. She looked round the room and saw the damage and saw the children, but you could not guess from her face what she thought of either or whether she was surprised. She came forward with long, swift strides.”

Based on these videos, it does not appear that Gerwig and Netflix are keeping to Lewis’ depiction of Jadis.

