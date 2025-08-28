Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 28

Netflix is a solid NO on anything they produce.

Reply
Share
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
Aug 28

That's why you don't see tinsel on Christmas trees anymore, it is being worn in Narnia.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture