Laran Mithras
Sep 30

Kathleen Kennedy: "Let's cook up some fresh vomit. Change the stench a little and people will eat it."

Me: "No."

Darrin
Oct 1

Disney and their legion of horrible producers, directors, lawyers and writers murdered Star Wars. It is no more. They can never recapture the magic. Ignore and move on with your lives.

