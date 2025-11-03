Fandom Pulse

V900
Nov 3

I don’t know man… The original Passion of the Christ had a 30 million dollar budget.

200 million? Sounds like it going to be some of the usual over produced slop, but who knows…

NeverForget1776
Nov 6

Let me let you guys in in something most of you probably don't realize. The Passion of the Christ was made in 2004 for 230 million US. Doi you know what it would cost to do to produce it assuming all things are equal save for the change in monetary value doe to inflation?

Between 204 and 2024, a 2 decade/20 year window, total inflation is 71.5% which means that the film would cost around 50-something million today. This is how much our government has robbed us of our wealth via its abusive money print policies.

Please feel free to double check the math b/c I too was shocked when o came across this.

