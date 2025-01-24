New rumored details for Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau’s upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film claim that Rotta the Hutt will be shown as a gladiator in the film.

A report at the beginning of December from Kristian Harloff and Jeff Sneider claimed that Jeremy Allen White would play Rotta the Hutt in the film.

Sneider shared, “Jeremy Allen White from The Bear is joining the Star Wars universe.”

Later, he revealed that White would be voicing the character of Rotta the Hutt, “It’s Rotta the Hutt that’s the character and that’s a voice role.”

Harloff then followed that up with alleged details about the film’s plot earlier this month.

Discussing Rotta’s role in the film, he said, “I think it’s pretty significant as far as being part of the plot, from what I understand. There was a storyline in The Clone Wars when he was a baby that he was kidnapped and had to be rescued and I think what they’re doing it now as him as an adult. What it looks like, is it looks like Mando and Grogu are hired to rescue him. He’s held hostage and they’re kind of like the good guys.”

“And the bad guy is someone, I even see people kind of guessing it in the comments below, and Embo is coming back,” he continued. “He was voiced by Dave Filoni. He’ll be voiced by Dave Filoni again. He is basically the big bad in this story from what I’m hearing. It looks like Embo is the big bad and him and Mando both going after Rotta. Mando’s trying to rescue him. Embo is trying to kill him.”

Now, Bespin Bulletin reports that Rotta the Hutt will be depicted as “buff” and the reason being is that “Rotta the Hutt is a gladiator in The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

Furthermore, the outlet shared, “In addition, he has some scarring on his face, likely from the battles he’s been in. Like many other gladiators, Rotta has a weapon and I believe that weapon is a vibroblade/vibrosword. Rotta is a far cry from little Stinky these days.”

On top of providing details about Rotta the Hutt, Bespin Bulletin also shared more details regarding the plot claiming that “Embo is hired by the two Hutts from The Book of Boba Fett to take out Rotta, but I heard mixed things on who hires Din Djarin to capture Rotta.”

He then shared that he’s heard from multiple sources that it will be the New Republic and that Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Bishop “definitely seems like a possibility.”

