A new report claims that SpaceGodzilla will show up in the next installment of the Monsterverse.

A Writer’s Guild of America entry under the codename Zeus, which has already been removed, reveals that the film is “based on the characters ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Space Godzilla’ owned and created by ToHo Co., LTD.”

It also notes that the screenplay was written by David Callaham and Michael Lloyd Green with the story by Callaham.

Deadline’s Matt Grobar had previously reported that Cllaham had written the script back in May.

He also shared that the film would see Godzilla and Kong “face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat.”

SpaceGodzilla is a highly intelligent and sadistic extraterrestrial kaiju, created when Godzilla’s cells were sucked into a black hole, assimilated crystalline organisms, and rapidly mutated into a powerful clone.

It has arge crystalline spikes on his shoulders, a row of crystals along his back and tail, and the ability to levitate and fly. The creature also possesses devastating powers including a controllable Corona Beam, telekinesis, energy shields, and the capacity to grow massive crystal structures that drain power from the environment.

It debuted as the main antagonist in the 1994 film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, he arrived on Earth intent on defeating his genetic counterpart, imprisoning Godzilla Junior in a crystal cage, and conquering the planet by transforming cities into crystalline fortresses, only to be ultimately destroyed in a fierce battle aided by the mech MOGUERA.

