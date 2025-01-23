A new report claims that the budget for Captain America: Brave New World is just $180 million.

Pamela McClintock at The Hollywood Reporter claims, “It also cost around $180 million, less than many other Marvel movies.”

This report contradicts a previous one from World of Reel that claimed the film’s budget had ballooned to $350 million due to multiple reshoots.

Furthermore, there is a track record of Marvel film budgets from Penske Media-owned outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter underestimating Marvel budgets.

Caroline Reid at Forbes noted this pattern back in October 2024, where she revealed that The Marvels budget was $374 million despite Penske Media owned Deadline who had previously claimed it had a $200 million production and its sister site Variety claimed it cost $250 million.

She also previously noted that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cost $388.4 million. Variety had originally reported that film had a budget of just $200 million.

On top of all of this, actor Tim Blake Nelson confirmed that to The Hollywood Reporter in September 2024 that he didn’t just participate in reshoots, but he reshot the entire film.

He said, “Well, we’re done. I’ve shot it. I’ve actually shot it twice because I did it originally a year ago, and then we came back and redid a lot of it at the beginning of it this summer.

That comment came in the wake of Anthony Mackie detailing how the film was delayed due to both the writer and actor strikes in March. He also attempted to downplay the reshoots.

He told Radio Times, “We shot the next film and now because we had this big strike, it kind of delayed everything. So now we’re going in to do our reshoots, which isn’t a big deal.”

“Every Marvel movie I’ve done has done between six weeks and three months of reshoots,” he said. “It’s just how it works. All of these big budget superhero movies, all of them do reshoots. When we did Endgame, we did like three months of reshoots, so it’s always a thing where you shoot what you have, get it in the editing, you see what you got, then you come back, and you make it better. So it’s just the way the process works.”

“I mean, I’ve done, I guess, like eight Marvel movies now. And we’ve done reshoots on all of them. So we were going back in this summer, and seeing what we got and make it better,” he concluded.

However, the film was reshooting scenes in Los Angeles in November 2024, two months after Nelson had shared he had already shot the entire film twice.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld had noted the film had undergone at least four reshoots by November 2024.

By the end of December, there was a rumor that the film would need to be changed and there could be another round of reshoots. ComicBookMovie.com reported, “According to insider Daniel Richtman, a third round of test-screening for the movie recently took place, and yet again, the feedback was mostly negative. Richtman believes that more changes will now be required, but Marvel may have already taken care of the necessary additional photography.”

Given all the reshoots the film’s story has been significantly altered so much so that Seth Rollins informed his fans to not see the film expecting to be in it given his role had been cut.

Rollins stated, “I am not in the movie. I will say unequivocally I am not in the film. I do not want anybody to go to the film thinking, ‘Oh, I’m here to see Seth Rollins.’ There might be two people that would do that, but I don’t want those two people to waste their time.”

“I don’t want to misinform anybody. I don’t want to lead anybody astray. I am not in the film,” he reiterated. “It should be a good one. Marvel does a great job.”

What do you make of this new report that claims the Captain America: Brave New World budget is just $180 million?

