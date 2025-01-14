Gamers overwhelmingly rejected the recent trend of developers removing Male and Female character options in favor of Body Type A or B or 1 and 2.

Marek Tyminski, the CEO of CI Games, the developer of Lords of the Fallen, has polled his followers after a player requested the game remove Type A and B from the game and return to male and female.

Tyminksi responded to the request stating, “Good point, let us look deeper into that.”

Following this response, Tyminski polled his followers, “In a medieval fantasy action-RPG experience, what do you prefer to choose between? We will follow the final result.”

The poll is still currently active with 21 hours left, but as of writing it has already received 47,419 votes. 88.1% of the votes are for Male or Female while only 8.6% are for Body Type A and Body Type.

The results of this poll are not surprising. The overwhelming majority of gamers are uninterested in the lie of gender ideology being injected into video games in order to normalize the idea that there are no distinctions between men and women.

Tyminski clearly saw which way the winds were blowing and posted over 12 hours after starting the poll, “In answer to some of your questions, we are a player-first developer. This means we prioritize the wishes of our core community and audience to create the gaming experiences they want to play - evident in the 40+ updates we have made to Lords of the Fallen many of which directly addressing core player feedback.”

“We know immersion and escapism is one of the top reasons people play videos games, especially RPGs, and we so will not integrate elements into the experience that can break this, including social and political agendas that don’t align with the worlds we create,” he added.

Not only are immersion and escapism one of the reasons why people play video games, but when that immersion is broken it kills the art.

Elon Musk explained during a town hall in October, “I think generally for content, the problem with DEI and the woke mind virus is that it kills the art. As soon as you can see something that is forcibly imposed on the story and is discordant, it destroys the art. It’s hard to enjoy the story, it kicks you out of the story because you can just feel that you’re being lectured.”

J.R.R. Tolkien made similar comments in his On Fairy Stories essay.

He noted that a story-maker is proven a successful sub-creator when “he makes a Secondary World which your mind can enter. Inside it, what he relates is ‘true’: it accords with the laws of that world. You therefore

believe it, while you are, as it were, inside.”

However, he added, “The moment disbelief arises, the spell is broken; the magic, or rather art, has failed. You are then out in the Primary World again, looking at the little abortive Secondary World from outside.”

Tolkien continued, “If you are obliged, by kindliness or circumstance, to stay, then disbelief must be suspended (or stifled), otherwise listening and looking would become intolerable.”

“But this suspension of disbelief is a substitute for the genuine thing, a subterfuge we use when condescending to games or make-believe, or when trying (more or less willingly) to find what virtue we can in the work of an art that has for us failed,” he asserted.

Type A and Type B instead of Male and Female immediately breaks immersion for any game because it attempts to remove the differences between men and women.

Pope Francis explains, “today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

He added that it “erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity. Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

What do you make of these early results of the poll?

