A new plot synopsis states that the recently announced third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will feature a time jump and show Sauron creating the One Ring.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that it received an exclusive logline for the show that states, “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

This logline shows that if you had any hope for this show to course correct and align in anyway whatsoever with J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings it should now be extinguished.

The reason being is that the war between the Elves and Sauron takes place after he creates the One Ring.

In The Silmarillion, Tolkien details that “Sauron took to himself the name of Annatar, the Lord of Gifts” and he the Elves in Eregion in how to make rings of power.

Tolkien wrote, “Now the Elves made many rings; but secretly Sauron made One Ring to rule all the others, and their power was bound up with it, to be subject wholly to it and to last only so long as it too should last. And much of the strength and will of Sauron passed into that One Ring; for the power of the Elven-rings was very great, and that which should govern them must be a thing of surpassing potency; and Sauron forged it in the Mountain of Fire in the Land of Shadow.”

From there, he details that the Elves become immediately aware to Sauron’s deception as soon as he placed the One Ring on his finger, “As soon as Sauron set the One Ring upon his finger they were aware of him; and they knew him, and perceived that he would be master of them, and of all that they wrought. Then in anger and fear they took off their rings.”

Given this, Sauron became “filled with wrath; and he came against them with open war, demanding that all the rings should be delivered to him, since the Elven-smiths could not have attained to their making without his lore and counsel.”

Tolkien later shared, “From that time war never ceased between Sauron and the Elves; and Eregion was laid waste, and Celebrimbor slain, and the doors of Moria were shut.”

If you cannot get the basic timeline correct, it’s highly likely that you won’t get anything else correct either.

What do you make of this logline for the third season of The Rings of Power?

