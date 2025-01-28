Warhorse Studios shared a new ad highlighting the game’s female romantic interests after developers for the game confirmed they retconned the main character and made him into a Sodomite.

On X, Warhorse released the ad stating, “From chaotic brawls to the fleeting joy of celebration, Henry's journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pulls him deeper into the challenges of medieval life.”

The ad then shows Henry dancing and carousing with at least one female romantic interest.

The ad comes in the wake of Warhorse Studios confirming they retconned Henry into a Sodomite for the second game.

First, the game’s Creative Director Daniel Vavra addressed rumors and reports from a number of Saudi Arabian outlets that reported the game was going to be banned in Saudi Arabia for featuring potentially gay sex scenes.

On Facebook, Vavra wrote, “So after the leftists cursing me at Nazi's for 10 years, now Nazi's cursing me at Jews because Saudi Arabia might want to ban KCD because of the homosexual scene.”

On X, he affirmed, “KCD is an RPG, you are responsible for your decisions. If you want Henry to try a same-sex adventure, feel free. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to. All affairs are (and were in KCD1) purely optional. The characters are perfectly aware, that it was a forbidden sin.”

Not only did Vavra confirm the game turned Henry into a Sodomite, but Warhorse Studios Community Manager Christian Piontek aka Dr. Fusselpulli also confirmed it.

On the game’s Steam forum, comments from Piontek regarding Henry were brought up while Warhorse was promoting the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance game.

Piontek noted that there would be no same sex romantic options, “Samesex romance, no you will play as Henry, the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he already does have a background story in which he is not a bi- oder homo-sexual. But there will be homosexual NPC characters in the game.”

In another comment he elaborated, “Nobody will force you to do anything. But you will play as Henry the son of a blacksmith, and yes, he is straight, and white and male and from Bohemia. Someone from France will not be able to play a french guy even if he loves his country. If you are in a wheelchair, you will be able to walk in the game. And Henry will be able to have a dog in the game, even if you are kind of cat-person. You will play as a christian person, even if you are a moslem, hindu, atheist or jedi. What if you are an artist, and drawing is your life, and now you have to play as a character who is not able to hold a brush or pen at all. Or if you are tall or small or big or skinny.”

“There is nothing wrong about people to have different preferences and heritages, but we can not cover them all and we don’t want to, we want to tell the story of Henry the son of a Blacksmith from Silver Skalice, and he will be different from you, not only in his sexuality, but in his heritage, in his looks and in his biography and many more. He maybe will be able to do thing you are not able to do in real life while he lacks in other tasks in which you are great,” Warhorse continued. “This game is not meant to be about you. You are not Henry, you are Yan Silva, and you will be able to play as Henry if you want to. You can play his role. There are much facets that creates a character, a person and individual. Being gay or straight is not the only difference between people. People are people.”

However, in the recent Steam thread, he noted this had changed and Henry was now a Sodomite, “Now there is the option to be bi. But nobody will be forcing you to play as a bi character. In addition to that... Henry can now also be more of a cat person, because now we have cats.”

What do you make of this new ad for Kingdom Come: Deliverance II?

