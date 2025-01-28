Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Jan 29, 2025

Dont care, nothing they say or do will ever convince me to play their woke game.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Alex's avatar
Alex
Feb 6, 2025

sounds great. It doesn't make sense to not be able to choose who to sleep with in an RPG. It's very annoying when "RPG"s try to force the opposite sex on you. Kinda misses the whole point. I don't know why there's such a straight agenda in so many of these types of games. Like let the player choose who they romance please!

Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture