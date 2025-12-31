Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zoro's avatar
Zoro
Dec 31

Looks great! Their submission guidelines are very basic and “AI agnostic.” They just require it not sound vanilla or too generative.

Reply
Share
William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
Dec 31

So "Night of the Pillow" is a modern retelling of the basic premise of Logan's Run, although in Johnson and Nolan's novel 21 years old was the original cut off.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture